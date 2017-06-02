Woman warrior’s debut delights

“Wonder Woman” will undoubtedly be the biggest blockbuster of the summer. This DC comic book movie has everything: a good cast, incredible sets, amazing stunts, and an interesting story.

At the turn of the 20th century, before Diana Prince was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons. Diana was trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on an island of all women, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana feels she must leave her home. She is convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny. Be assured this is NOT the last “Wonder Woman” film.

Gal Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Gadot has also starred in the Fast and Furious series as Gisele. Chris Pine co-stars as Steve Trevor. Connie Nielson is Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta. Robin Wright is General Antiope. David Thewills is Sir Patrick. You will recognize him as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter movies. Danny Huston is the evil German Gen. Erich Ludendorff and Elena Anaya is Dr. Poison.

Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman.” It is her first full-length film. With a $120 million budget, Jenkins put together a beautiful film that will give investors a fantastic ROI (return on investment.)

Allan Heinberg wrote the screenplay. The story was created by Zack Synder, Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs based on “Wonder Woman” created by Dr. William Moulton Marston, a psychologist and attorney who invented the lie detector test in 1915.

I was amazed by the stunts that were part human and part CGI (computer generated imagery). They were astonishing.

Much of the movie was filmed on the coasts of England and Italy. The cinematography was absolutely gorgeous.

My only criticism of the film is that it was a little too long: 2 hours and 21 minutes. It would have been a much tighter film if they cut out about 10 minutes of the fighting. I would have cut most of the fight scenes in half, but I was alone in that thought. The guys who watched the movie loved it and enjoyed the fighting a lot more than I did.

“Wonder Woman” opens today at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Jerseyville Stadium theater.

5 stars

PG-13

