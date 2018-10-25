Women need to make their voices heard in midterm election

letter to editor stock image

As founding member of the Liberal Women of Madison County, I am writing to encourage all women of all ages and ethnicities to get out and vote this midterm.

This midterm is very important, and we need to make our voices be heard. This year has seen a wave of women getting more involved in politics by running for public office. We need to keep the momentum growing. We need to stand up and rise and advocate for major social issues going on within our community and in our country right now. Change happens at the grassroots level. Let’s be the change.

Madison County has made it easy to register to vote and with early voting opportunities at various locations, there are no excuses to not vote, so please get out and vote!

Elizabeth Schepers

Godfrey