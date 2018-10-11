Work to do in Springfield

letter to editor stock image

The voters of Edwardsville Township will go to the polls and vote for governor, lieutenant governor, and a new state senator. TOPIAC, the Township Officials of Illinois Action Committee, was established to elect candidates who help support township government. As a member of Madison County Township Officials, I am endorsing the following candidates: governor, J.B. Pritzker; 56th District state senator, Rachelle Aud Crowe; 112th District state representative, Katie Stuart; Madison County clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza.

In Springfield, there is a lot of work to do. Rachelle will be a fighter to create jobs, protect all services the seniors rely on, and ensure our fair share of school funding. Also, she can get the job done. That’s why I am asking my friends and fellow citizens to cast their votes for these candidates. They will get the job done and Katie already proved what she can do, so let’s send her back with J.B. and Rachelle Aud Crowe. Re-elect our defender of democracy in the courthouse, Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza; she has proved that she can get the job done!

Kenny Krumeich

Edwardsville