Worshiping as one

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said that 11 a.m. on a Sunday morning is “the most segregated hour in this nation.” Dr. King went on to call rampant racial segregation in American churches “tragic.”

Years later, here we are with the very same issue. The challenge is on the minds of many of my pastor friends, who also see that houses of worship are still the most divided. I recently had the opportunity to interview various pastors here in Alton. We sat down, one on one, to talk about the division that exists. Some of their answers were very disturbing. And other answers were filled with hope.

Kevin Dougherty, a sociology professor at Baylor University in Texas and a co-author of the article, said churches haven’t kept pace with other institutions. Dougherty went on to say that, socially, we’ve become much more integrated in schools, the military and businesses. But in the places where we worship, segregation still seems to be the norm.

When interviewing local pastor,s one main point surfaced more often than others — namely that attracting members of another race isn’t good enough. Because if we’re truthful, most congregations that draw racial minorities can’t keep them. Dougherty also said calling a church segregated may make some people uncomfortable because it implies that its members are racist. But many contemporary churches that are dominated by one racial group weren’t formed by racial animosity.

Dr. King said, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

So I decided, as an African-American, to challenge Christians everywhere to take aim at the divisiveness that is inherent among and inside many churches.

At 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Enjoy Church, 3303 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, we will come together as one body to fellowship and worship together. You will get the chance to hear awe-inspiring interviews, personal stories of struggle and success, and visionary projections of future endeavors and hopes. This is a night you don’t want to miss. We have themed it “Alton’s Night of Hope and Unity.”

If anyone would like to serve on that day, I encourage them to. We will be meeting at Enjoy Church at 6 p.m. Feb. 19. They can contact myself personally at jharrison@lbdnh.org or (618) 223-4211. We are in need of greeters, ushers, musicians, singers, and parking attendants.

God’s blessings,

Jason Harrison

President, Riverbend Ministerial Alliance