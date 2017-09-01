Secret Diner: September 1, 2017

Last week’s eatery was Northside Dairy Haven, 1902 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. It offers fantastic burgers and ice cream options every time.

• • •

I got a little soulful with my latest secret stop.

This soul food restaurant in northwestern Madison County has plenty to choose from for patrons — pig snoots, fried chicken and fish, chicken and waffles, shrimp and chicken alfredo, burgers and more.

You can’t go wrong here. It always offers service with a smile and scrumptious eats. My only knock is speediness. If you’re eating in be prepared to wait: it’s not very fast.

When you walk up to the front door along the busy street, you’ll quickly see pictures in the window of menu items to get your salivary glands percolating. There’s also a large stuffed pig head sitting in the large window to represent that signature dish.

Once you walk in, you’ll see a long counter on your right where you can place to-go orders or pickup carryouts. There are a few bar stools there for seating, too.

If you go left, you’ll find the dine-in area with several booths and small tables. There is a small divider wall between the counter and booths. Everything is painted blue and sticking to the pork theme, there are small pigs painted periodically on the walls.

Once you get your mitts on a menu, you see what this eatery has to really offer — and it’s plenty. My friend and I visited during lunch hours on a weekday, and it wasn’t very busy.

I quickly made my decision, ordering the chicken and waffles, which are served all day. They also have a breakfast menu served from 8-11 a.m. daily.

My friend wanted the chicken fingers and French fries, but unfortunately they were out of chicken fingers. Our server said the shipment was coming later that day. The server talked my dinner companion into going with a cheeseburger instead.

As for drinks, we just went with water. There is no alcohol served here, but you can get several flavors of lemonade and soda is available.

When our food finally arrived after kind of a long wait, it was piping hot, so it definitely hadn’t been sitting around.

I had a monster buttermilk waffle with a dollop of butter on it and four gargantuan fried chicken wings. I was also brought a container of maple syrup and a separate plastic boat to discard of the chicken bones.

I immediately lathered up my waffle in butter, doused everything in maple syrup and dug in. The waffle had a rich taste and the chicken was delicious. The breading owned a savory flavor, enhanced by the maple syrup. The chicken on the inside was succulent as heck and steaming hot.

I devoured every last bite without a complaint. If you’ve never tried chicken and waffles, this is a good place to test them out. As I’ve become familiar with this sensational food marriage, I’ve realized it goes together like peanut butter and jelly or milk and cookies.

My friend was equally enthralled with his burger. It was pretty mammoth itself with tomato, onion and lettuce included, along with a big slab of cheese. The fries were of the seasoned variety and had a little thicker cut to them. He gobbled up everything.

This establishment also offers Soul Food Sunday, which I’m going to have to check out, with different options like peach glazed chicken and various roasts.

There is plenty available throughout the week, too. Some must-tries for me are going to be the baked macaroni and cheese and collard greens, which are served with turkey instead of pork for a healthy alternative.

Unfortunately, healthy isn’t necessarily a high priority here: it falls below the top priority, which is delicious eats.

That’s evident with the dessert menu, which includes goodies like fried Kool-Aid, fried Oreos and Twinkie a la mode. All three are phenomenal, especially the fried Kool-Aid.

It’s cooked on the waffle iron, so has that look to it, but takes on the color of the Kool-Aid and is dusted with powdered sugar. It shares many similarities with funnel cake in texture and taste.

Options like the fried corn on the cob and pizza fries are intriguing on the regular menu, too. It’s all good stuff; I’ve never been disappointed on multiple visits.

Overall: 4

Cleanliness: 3

Wait staff: 4 1/2

Food: 5

Any ideas about the name and location of this soul food destination? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

