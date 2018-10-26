Your cue to chow down

secret diner new logo

This complex in western Madison County offers plenty more than food, but for my recent visit it was all about the edibles.

The large brick building sits on the main road through town and can’t be missed: there’s a giant canopy with the joint’s name on it right out front. A big parking lot is alongside the building. Walk the sidewalk to the street entrance and once you enter, you’ll see how big it is.

You’ll walk through an open area past the restrooms and meet the kitchen area. There is a glass case on the wall with saved items from this place’s previous location, which burned down several years ago.

Walk around the corner and you’ll come to the open window for the kitchen. There are menu boards above it, showcasing the large menu and cheap prices. Right in front of the kitchen is an open dining area featuring a fair amount of square tables on a tile floor.

Once you figure out what you want, head to a separate window at the bar to order. The bar is in a separate room. It features a small bar with a couple pool tables and dartboards.

Behind the open dining area in the main room is a much larger billiards area. It features four rows of pool tables on a carpeted floor. There are also several dartboards in the corner. A counter is available where you can purchase billiards and dart supplies, too.

They focus on community here with quite a bit of local high school sport memorabilia hanging on the walls. TVs broadcasting sports were sprinkled throughout the complex, too.

For my purposes, it was all about the food. You won’t find much fancy here, but good and cheap they can do.

I ordered a half-pound cheeseburger and an appetizer of cheddar, broccoli and bacon bites with a cup of ranch. It was just over $7 for my entire order, including a separately purchased bottled water.

My dining companion went with the chicken strips and a salad with French dressing for around $5.

I’ll start with the cheddar, broccoli and bacon bites. They were fried into a plump golden brown cocoon. Each bite featured a strong flavor blast from the cheddar and the broccoli. It was piping hot and scrumptiously creamy. The bacon was a little more hit and miss in the taste, though — unfortunate, because bacon rules. The ranch added to the creaminess of the whole shebang and melded well with the cheese.

The burger was a big boy. Unfortunately, the bun and the cheese didn’t match up with the monstrous burger. I had to eat around the meat to meet the bun, and one slice of cheese wasn’t really enough to cover it all.

I did like the cheese options. You have your choice of American or pepper jack. I just went with American. It was also loaded up with lettuce, tomato and onion and I added ketchup.

The burger offered a good charbroiled taste and was definitely filling. Overall it was really satisfying, especially when you consider the amount of food for the price.

My friend enjoyed his, too.

The remainder of the menu basically includes classic bar fare with stuff like wings, a pork fritter sandwich, a fish sandwich, and a chicken sandwich. Breaded shrimp and a beef kabob are also available. The apps are pretty stellar with stuff like breaded cauliflower and cheese bites, mac and cheese wedges, fried okra, fried pickles, toasted ravioli and something called onion hot scoops, to name a few.

There’s also alcohol available in the bar area.

Any idea on the name of this big eatery and complex in western Madison County? Check the puzzle solutions in the Classifieds section to see if you’re right!