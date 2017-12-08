Your interest won't ebb

The writer of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is more concerned with the story than with accuracy, but that doesn’t diminish the power of this film ... this is one very formidable drama.

When the brutal rape and murder of her daughter is not solved after a year, a mother uses billboard advertising to ask the sheriff why the case is still ongoing.

The film stars Academy Award winner Frances McDormand as Mildred, the mother of the murdered girl. Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson plays the sheriff, Willoughby, and Sam Rockwell is his deputy, Dixon.

The acting is superb. When you think of excellent actresses, McDormand is often overlooked but shouldn’t be; she is an incredible actress who brings so much to every part she takes on, and this film is no exception. The role of Mildred was reminiscent of her character Marge Gunderson in “Fargo.” McDormand shines bright, but so does the rest of the cast. This is a great part for Harrelson.

Twists and turns abound; just when I thought I had it figured out, the plot would head in a completely different direction. There is a lot of deserved Oscar buzz surrounding this film.

Having lived in Southern Missouri for a number of years, I never met anyone who used the f-bomb as often as it is used in this film; the language is certainly raw. The cinematography was excellent, and locals will get a kick out of recognizing the locations (I recognized a shot of the capital in Jefferson City).

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is showing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

R rated, 5 stars

