Your Moment of Zen: October 6, 2017

Don’t let the temperatures fool you: autumn arrived a few weeks ago.

It’s only a matter of days before summer fades away from Southern Illinois. Around these parts, most of the time, we don’t even have the opportunity to tell summer goodbye. It is like she was here for a short time and then simply vanished. Fortunately, autumn rites of passage are pretty well-known.

Complaints about summer heat yield to complains about chilly Mississippi River breezes blowing through Alton. Fall-colored hand-knit sweaters emerge from fragrant cedar chests. Pumpkin spice everything appears everywhere. Leaves turn brilliant hues of orange, red and yellow and soon fall to the ground. And while Christmas decorations appear in Metro East big box stores, Halloween decorations begin to appear in storefronts all along Alton’s Broadway business district. Halloween is big deal around these parts.

As the season descends upon the Riverbend, so too will the paranormal tourism industry. Lots of folks get excited about the region’s haunted history. A few folks even leverage the short-lived seasonal excitement to generate tourism dollars for a couple of weeks leading up to Halloween. Strike while the iron is hot, right?

The positive economic impact paranormal tourism has on our community is well-documented. A while back, I suggested the financial impact of paranormal tourism compounds quickly. Folks who participate in a walking tour of Alton or an investigation of one of our region’s historic buildings or homes stay overnight — they need a warm meal and roof over their heads. More often than not, those same folks coordinate events over multiple days here in the region, so the compounding grows exponentially.

But something seems different of late. The paranormal tourists are coming, but not for all the historic reasons. They came to Alton for something different, sometimes much earlier in the year, only to return this season to explore the paranormal aspects of our community during this creepy time of year.

Alton’s tourism scene is getting better. The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau has metrics that quantify who, what and why folks come to see us. Alternatively, if you are like me, you go for the qualitative approach. Walk up and down Broadway and ask folks how they are enjoying their visit to Alton. Some of the reasons I hear shouldn’t be surprising: “I came to town for a festival and had to come back — this place is great” ... “Here for haunted walking tour” … “I grew up here, moved away, but can’t believe all the change” ... “We are on our way to Grafton” and “What happened to all the antique stores?” If you don’t believe me, come hang out with me on the couch in Mineral Spring’s lobby next Saturday and conduct your own informal poll.

In politics, there is a syndrome known as the October Surprise. Simply put, an October Surprise is little more than an event, often staged, that affects the outcome of November elections. But I would like to co-opt the term and apply it to Alton’s tourism business.

The October paranormal tourism rush is important, but there is more to it than four weeks of marching tourists up and down our streets and sharing stories about Alton’s haunted history. It is a year-long commitment to demonstrate to people why our community is special. As a transplant to the Riverbend, I was attracted to the region because of the history, particularly the paranormal history, but the folks who live here and the never-give-up attitude embraced by so many really sealed the deal. For me this season is about encouraging guests to return to Alton for one of our many annual events, sample one of our amazing restaurants, take in the natural beauty of our region and our amazing natural environment, learn about our history, and spend time with our residents.

In order for that to happen, we have to look beyond the next four weeks of paranormal tourism and focus on those in our community who are making a difference. Think about those proverbial Mississippi winds sweeping though Alton this month and bringing a chill to our evenings — once those winds move on in November, who is going to clean up after that storm? Well, the short answer is the volunteers and champions already in our midst.

These are the same people who work tirelessly to bring the community together throughout the year, not just October. Wonderful events and festivals, from the All Wheels Car Show to litter cleanups and holiday lighting to Small Town, Big World, continue to be championed by Alton Main Street’s Executive Director Sara McGibany and President Sasha Bassett. Alton Main Street brings countless visitors to the Riverbend, and not just during October. Just consider last month’s Mississippi Earthtones Festival — it was spectacular. Because of the efforts of Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla and Virginia Woulfe-Beile, as well as their huge army of volunteers, thousands of visitors experienced Alton … and they have come back in droves in the ensuing two weekends. And in a few weeks, the same thing will happen when Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club team up again for the Green Gift Bazaar on Small Business Saturday. These folks are improving the business environment and quality of life for all of us … and tourists can feel it!

Events like the Alton Farmers Market, also coordinated by McGibany, and Alton’s Night Market, coordinated by Sally Kirbach and graciously hosted by Elijah P’s, have literally transformed Alton into a regional artisan destination on Saturday and Thursday. Both events run from summer into autumn and bring heaps of folks to Alton. I know because I hear tourists speak about their positive experiences with both markets when they visit Mineral Springs.

And don’t be surprised if you catch Kirbach walking throughout Alton picking up garbage and beautifying our community … she is all in, 24/7/365, when it comes to demonstrating her love and long-term commitment to Alton.

There are others. For the last three years, Hope and Drew Mader have been the lifeblood behind Rock The Hops. I have never asked them, but I suspect they will tell anyone planning their event is an annual process; that it could not succeed without a team of volunteers and businesses who are dedicated to Alton year around.

And there are so many more wonderful people I could mention who stand up for Alton year-around — from Janet Kolar, matriarch of Alton’s paranormal tourism business and owner of the Historic Museum of Torture Devices and the all-new Curiosity Museum, to Tanner Aljets, whose year-long efforts to clean up our majestic Mississippi River are nothing short of inspirational, to Laura Blair, Alton’s progenitor volunteer, to historian Don Huber and all the journalists, photographers, business folks, musicians, artists, activists, social workers, caretakers, volunteers and just good-hearted people who love this town and the people who live here. They keep the fires stoked that are transforming our community.

Undoubtedly, all of Alton is eager for everyone to come from near and far to experience a spooky and spectacular October, but come the beginning of November when the Halloween decorations go back in the box for another year, what will we do as a community to move forward?

Frankly, those of us who labor away in Alton’s paranormal tourism the remaining 11 months of the year are happy to have a hand in October. There are going to be more visitors to Alton in the next few weeks than we have opportunities to showcase our region’s haunted locations. But hopefully, we can transform the annual October enthusiasm into something more meaningful for our region. Let’s have our own October Surprise and make an impact in November and the months to follow. That is the least we can do for this amazing place we call home.

Now go scare some tourists, but just a little. We want them coming back.

