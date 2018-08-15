Costumes encouraged at Run for Rescues benefit

GODFREY | This year’s sixth annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, at Glazebrook Park.

Volunteers from Hope Rescues in Godfrey organize a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk to benefit the organization. “Join us this year for the best-dressed runner/team, best-dressed dog contest, with runners and canines strutting their stuff,” a press release states. “This year’s event will start with the 5K run and 1 Mile Mutt Strut, followed with post-run activities. Bring your taste buds for the chili cook-off and bake sale! Plan to browse among the various vendors, stop by the doggie kissing booth, listen to some good tunes, bid on silent auction items, and more.”

Hope Rescues saves dogs on their last day of life from animal controls and abuse or neglect situations.

“We literally go to (animal control) to pull dogs that are scheduled to be put down that day,” the press release states. “We then take them for medical care if needed, fully vet them, rehab, and socialize them for rehoming through our adoption program. Those that can’t or are not selected for adoption will remain with us at our sanctuary being cared for and loved by our volunteers the rest of their lives. We are committed to the dogs for the rest of their lives.”

What began as a small rescue effort during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 has grown into a 14-acre sanctuary with 5 buildings, 3 cabins, a nature trail, and 2 outdoor play areas for the 100-plus dogs in the organization’s care on any given day. It is a no-kill shelter, 100 percent nonprofit, volunteer-only organization that survives on grants, donations, and fund-raising event such as the annual Run for Rescue 5K.

They have set a goal to raise $15,000 for the rescue through the fundraiser.

Online registration will be open through midnight Oct. 19 and late registration will be available on race day starting at 8 a.m. at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Prices will increase Sept. 1.

This event is an effort to call attention to the mission of Hope Animal Rescues and the need for funding and volunteers.

Run for the Rescues committee is seeking sponsors, vendors, donations, and volunteers for this event. For information about becoming a sponsor or donor, contact Janel Freeman at jfreeman17@att.net. To sign up for the Chili Cook Off, contact Jennifer Godar at jennlynn81@yahoo.com.

