Eckert’s giving away apples to schools

Parents and children across the region are smiling after Eckert’s committed to donating 100,000 apples to schools and other organizations in an effort to spread kindness this fall.

“This is our first act of kindness, but we have more surprises planned for the St. Louis region,” Eckert’s Farms President Chris Eckert said.

After the cancellation of LouFest, Eckert’s decided to take the activities they had planned for the children’s area they were slated to sponsor straight to local neighborhoods to ensure children looking forward to LouKidz weren’t left out. But after seeing the initial disappointment turn into a community-driven effort to help restaurants, artists and other small businesses show a return on their investment, Chris Eckert was inspired.

“Kindness is a message we always promote, so we saw this as an opportunity to give back, lift spirits and inspire others to be kind to their neighbors,” Eckert said.

Eckert’s plans to announce a list of pickup locations where residents can grab a small bag of free apples today at Eckerts.com/PickKindness.

They have also released a form through which schools can apply to receive a delivery of one apple per student on Wednesday, Sept. 12, or Thursday, Sept. 13. Within three hours, Eckert’s had already received more than 150 requests, but they encourage schools to continue to apply.

“We want to make sure they get to kids who will enjoy them,” Eckert said.

Schools can apply at bit.ly/Apples4Schools through the end of the day today. Applicants will hear back by the end of Tuesday. Organizations and small businesses interested in serving as pickup locations should email community@eckerts.com.

