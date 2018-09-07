Edward Jones and Sivia Law team up for special needs planning event

Sivia Law’s Ashley Day and Edward Jones’ Courtney Wright have teamed up to host a free family evening from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at We Rock the Spectrum-Edwardsville, 1015 Century Drive. The evening is to provide families with information and resources to plan for themselves and their children with special needs.

“This information is so important,” said Jennifer Range, owner of We Rock the Spectrum. “It is never too early to start planning for the future. I was thrilled when these ladies reached out to me and asked to have this at my facility.”

The purpose of this family evening is to give parents insight and answers regarding the financial, legal, government and support factors that affect the planning process. Families are encouraged to ask questions following the presentation. They are also encouraged to bring their children along to use We Rock’s facilities free of charge.

“It’s important for families to plan early,” said Courtney Wright, financial adviser at Edward Jones. “By providing the right resources and information, we are hopeful to make the process feel less intimidating and overwhelming.”

Parents and caregivers will walk away with useful information and an educated support team. It’s a group effort when it comes to estate planning.

“I’m passionate about helping families protect and plan for the people and things that they care about,” said Ashley Day, attorney at Sivia Law. “I want to put my knowledge to use and let these families know that we’re here for them. You don’t have to navigate this planning process alone. We’re here to help.”

Space is limited to the event. They ask anyone looking to attend to RSVP by visiting Sivia Law’s Facebook page and filing out the form in the event page or contacting Jamie at Jamie.Horstmann@edwardjones.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter