A chance for chocolate

ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a South Bend Chocolate Co. sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

D&D Fund Raising will have a wide variety of delicious gourmet chocolates and snacks available, perfect with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Payroll deduction for employees and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, call (618) 463-7872.

