Beekeeping class to be offered

Did you know:

Did you know:

The honey bee is the only insect that produces a food eaten by humans?

Honey bees fly about 55,000 miles to produce a pound of honey?

Honey bees “dance” to inform their sisters about the location of food?

Honey bees have been trained to act as bomb detectors?

If you’re intrigued by these facts and want to learn more about honey bees and how to raise them, sign up for the Beginner’s Beekeeping class presented by the St. Clair Beekeepers Association from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro St. in Edwardsville.

Topics include:

• Preparing to Keep Bees, including basic equipment and startup costs

• Bee Biology, Castes and Functions in the Hive

• The Purpose of Nucs, their production and equipment

• Identification and Treatment of Pests and Diseases

• Honey Bee Swarms

• Plants for Pollinators

• Illinois State Apiary Laws

The class will be taught by experienced beekeepers and vendors of both bees and equipment will be present. Cost is $60 per person ($30 for students and participants younger than 21) and includes the textbook and lunch.

Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. To register, visit the website and click on the class link on the home page. Interested persons can also request more information by emailing the club at stclairbees@gmail.com, contacting club treasurer Vickie York at (618) 288-1846 or public information officer Barbara Beal at (618) 803-2754.

