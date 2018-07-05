Burgers & Brews to return this weekend

EDWARDSVILLE | Some of Edwardsville’s finest (and favorite) restaurants are joining forces for an evening of handcrafted sliders and local beer under the stars to celebrate (and facilitate) the efforts of the Goshen Market Foundation.

From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, the Goshen Market Foundation will hold its third annual Burgers & Brews festival on the Goshen Market Green in Downtown Edwardsville.

Tickets are $35 (pre-sale) and $40 at the door. Guests will have the choice of three locally sourced meat sliders (a delicious vegetarian slider will also be available) and accompanying market vegetable side dishes prepared by Cleveland Heath, Mike Shannon’s Grill, 1818 Chophouse, Clean Eatz, and Peel Wood Fired Pizza. 222 Artisan Bakery will partner with Annie’s Frozen Custard to provide an ice cream cookie sandwich to top off the meal. Two pints of Recess beer or two glasses of wine are also included in the ticket price. Additional wine, beer, soda, and sliders will be available for purchase. Event-goers will also be treated to live music, yard games, a bag of Chef’s Shoppe popcorn, and old-fashioned downtown Edwardsville charm. Tickets are available online, by calling (618) 806-7116, or by visiting the information tent at the Goshen Market (8 a.m. to noon Saturdays) in downtown Edwardsville.

Proceeds support the foundation’s efforts to help sustain and grow the Goshen Market, the foundation’s Mobile Market and Farm-to-School initiatives, to provide greater access to healthy food for under-served residents, encourage the growth of local farms, and provide educational programming to children and the greater community.

Burgers & Brews 2018 is sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Goshen Coffee Company, Bev George & Associates, and Henderson Associates Architects.

Those who are unable to attend the event but would like to make a donation can do so at the Goshen Market Foundation’s website.

