Centerstone to host free screening of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect"

Centerstone will host a free screening of the film "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Monday, April 9.

The film shares the story of Kevin Hines, who, at age 19, tried to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines is one of only 36 individuals to survive this jump. Seventeen years later, he is on a mission to use his story to help others find hope and stay alive. The film is part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts around the world.

"This film shows my journey to better understand the effects of my suicide attempt on my family, friends and the first responders who saved my life,” Hines said. "My hope is the film will get people talking so those struggling can find ways to connect and heal."

Hines will attend the screening April 9 to introduce the film and meet with event sponsors.

The screening is free to the public, but registration is required. For information about the event and to reserve tickets, visit Centerstone's website.

Centerstone, which has long sought to reduce suicides in its communities through education, outreach and treatment, served as a producer for the film.

"We know that suicide is preventable. For years, it was believed that you couldn't stop someone from ending their life. Research shows, now more strongly than ever, that this isn't true," said John Markley, chief executive officer of Centerstone Illinois. “We believe this film will change lives. By sharing stories of survival and recovery, we hope individuals will find the support they need to stay alive and heal."

Centerstone's presentation of the film has received local sponsorship support from TheBANK of Edwardsville, the Wealthcare Group, Genoa Healthcare, GCS Credit Union and OSF Healthcare. SIUE has partnered with Centerstone through its campus suicide prevention initiative, iCare.

"When Centerstone approached iCare to collaborate on hosting Kevin Hines and a screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect, we were thrilled,” said Lisa Thompson-Gibson, iCare suicide prevention project coordinator. “We saw the opportunity as a natural progression in our work because it brings together students, faculty, and staff with members of our larger community for an important conversation about suicide prevention."

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter