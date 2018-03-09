Chipping for Chuck

March 30, 2018, marks three years of the passing of Charles (Chuck) Gable, who lost his battle to melanoma. Chuck was diagnosed in February 2012 and fought with strength and determination to beat his odds with positive support from family and friends.

In memory of Chuck, his wife, Barbara, and her family will host a golf event at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey (individual play, not a scramble) beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 29, with proceeds going to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research. The $40 per person entry fee includes a brat/hot dog and soda/draft beer.

Most people knew Chuck from A Kut Above Barber Shop, where he was co-owner and barber with Bruce Childress for more than 40 years. Chuck also was a real estate agent at RE/MAX Express for 12 years. His family says he loved golfing, boating, skiing, and yard work, always had a story to tell or a joke to share and always a listening ear for everyone.

The Gable family continues to support the research for the cure of melanoma. Donations at the outing can be made to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research.

For more information and to reserve a spot, call (618) 466-8363.

