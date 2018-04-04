CJD E-Cycling brings electronic waste drive to Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON | Locally owned business CJD E-Cycling will hold electronic recycling drives April 14 and April 21. Both drives will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 151 N. Main St.

CJD E-Cycling aims to make recycling electronics easy with local recycling drives. They accept most items with a cord, anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous), as well as household electronics. Commonly received items include flat-screen TVs, laptops, cellphones, audio-video equipment, video game consoles, and networking equipment. CJD E-Cycling also accepts CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a fee of $5-30, depending on size.

For information, visit the website or call (618) 659-9006.

