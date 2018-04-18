Creativity on display at eighth annual Children’s Art Exhibit

× Expand (From left) Henry, Willow, Norah, Wyatt, and Judah gaze at bird artwork during the SIUE Early Childhood Center’s eighth annual art exhibit.

EDWARDSVILLE | The artistic creations of students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center are on display at the eighth annual Children’s Art Exhibit this week.

The public is invited to admire the creative works in the Morris University Center Meeting Room A through noon Friday, April 27.

The exhibit is in connection with the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child. The week’s purpose is to focus attention on the needs of children and their families, and to recognize early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

“It is incredibly important for the world to see even young children as capable beings,” said Sheri Rallo, a teacher in the center’s Meadow Room. “It is our hope that this shines through when viewing the children’s art.”

Some of the artists’ creations include clay mosaics, golf ball and pinecone art, bubble wrap paintings, a Busy Tree sculpture, 3D hanging art, ink tiles, botanical watercolor illustrations, mixed media projects and more. Mixed in with the artwork are wall posters that advocate for children’s rights.

“The ink tiles are my favorite,” five-year-old Jace said. “I like to paint and get messy.”

Four-year-old Willow looked around the colorful display pointing out primary and secondary colors. “Everything is beautiful,” she said. “I like drawing the most.”

“At the Early Childhood Center, we believe that what our children do with materials and mediums is not regarded as just art per se, because we view the children’s use of many mediums as not a separate part of the curriculum but an inseparable, integral part of the whole cognitive and symbolic expression involved in the process of learning,” center Director Rebecca Dabbs MacLean said.

The center offers early childhood care and education for children ages two through five. For more information, visit the website.

