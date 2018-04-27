Credit union teams up with business for e-waste drive

WOOD RIVER | 1st Mid America Credit Union will be working with CJD E-Cycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5, to collect electronic waste at the credit union, 1795 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

CJD E-Cycling will accept almost anything with a cord and anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous).

This is an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of unused electronic items. Commonly received items include flat-screen TVs, laptops, cellphones, audio/video equipment, video game consoles, and household electronics. CJD E-Cycling also accepts CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a fee of $5-30, depending on size.

CJD E-Cycling is a family-owned, full-service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East and St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA-approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 659-9006.

