Discovery Day set for this weekend at Watershed Nature Center

EDWARDSVILLE | Bring your young explorer to the Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to learn about wetlands.

The event will dive into a real adventure with macro-invertebrates, aquatic plants, food webs, water quality, stories with Edwardsville Public Library, and more. No registration is required, except for groups of 10 or more. Discovery Day is free and open to the public. The theme changes monthly. This month is the highly anticipated wetlands theme — which offers experimental, experiential, and creative learning opportunities. Activities are geared toward ages 5-12; however, younger and older children are welcome to participate.

For information, contact Watershed Nature Center at (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events, visit the website.

