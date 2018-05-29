East Alton pastor to bless bikes, scooters and skateboards

EAST ALTON | First United Methodist of East Alton will sponsor a blessing of the bikes, scooters and skateboards, in tandem with an East Alton Police Department officer doing a free safety check, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2.

A free sack lunch will be included for each child taking part. Children are invited to bring their bikes, scooters, and skateboards for a safety check and Pastor Keith Michaels will be on hand to bless their vehicle for a safe ride this summer.

The church is at 1001 W. Third St. in East Alton, across the street from Eastwood School.

First United Methodist is continuing its free SAK lunches during the summer being given out at the church daily, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, outside the church. For more information, call the church at (618) 259-1306.

