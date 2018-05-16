Edwardsville gears up for another Route 66 Festival

× Expand The cardboard car parade is one of many activities for younger children.

EDWARDSVILLE | Planning for the 21st annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is under way and companies throughout the region are signing on as sponsors and vendors. The festival takes place June 8-9 at Edwardsville City Park.

Popular activities like the classic car cruise and show will fill the streets as well as tasty food, beer and wine, craft and art vendors, children’s activities, the Metro Miler’s 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride and live music. The live music on Friday night will begin at 6:30 p.m. when The Catapults hit the stage. At 9 p.m., the Fabulous Motown Revue will rock City Park until 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, food, beverage, art vendors, and children’s booths will continue throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Trolley tours will again hit the streets every half-hour. Additional live music performances will hit the stage at 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., when the evening’s local live music begins.

The headlining act for Saturday evening is the ever-popular party and rock band: Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians. Get ready to enjoy a live music performance of the Jonathon Braddy Band from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians hit the stage at 9 p.m., closing down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Katie Grable of the city of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department said she enjoys this festival every year.

“This year’s Route 66 Festival won’t disappoint, offering wonderful food and musical options to satisfy everyone’s unique tastes,” Grable said. “The Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the city of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road, but we also get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the talents of local vendors and residents. If you’ve never attended the festival, you’ve been missing out.”

Sponsors of this year’s events include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative Inc., an Edwardsville-based, full-service marketing, public relations and website development firm that has been the Mother Road sponsor for seven years. Renewal by Anderson, TheBANK of Edwardsville, The Edwardsville Intelligencer, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, and 1st Mid America Credit Union are Hot Rod sponsors. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Madison Mutual Insurance Co., Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Southside All Star Collision, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, RE/MAX Alliance of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union and J.F. Electric are Roadster sponsors for this year’s festival. Abstracts and Titles is a Fastback Sponsor and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, along with the Bank of Springfield, are both Enthusiast sponsors.

There’s still time for companies to sign on as event sponsors and for restaurants, artists and businesses to sign up as vendors. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted through May 25. The deadline to sign up as a vendor is also May 25. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit the website for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit the website or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, as well as Twitter.

