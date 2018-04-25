Environmental educator to discuss stream studies

× Expand stream, river

GODFREY | Healthy Streams and Their Ecosystems will dive into how the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center uses macroinvertebrates to determine water quality of streams across the state.

Host Allison Rhanor, environmental educator at the center, will also discuss the organization’s citizen science programs and how locals can get involved. This discussion will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 30, at The Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane.

Rhanor hopes guests will leave with a better understanding of local streams and the relationship between freshwater systems and people. Her goal is to do this by showing her personal interests in the topic. She said streams and river systems have always fascinated her.

“I enjoy looking at the environment holistically; particularly, where the lines blur between one ecosystem and the next,” she said. “Eventually, I chose stream ecology as fresh water is a commonality across ecosystems and every habitat within the watershed.”

NGREEC was founded in 2002 as a partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Illinois Natural History Survey, and Lewis and Clark Community College. The organization is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. Its mission is that “the center’s scholars and scientists study the ecology of the big rivers, the workings of the watersheds that feed them, and the ties to the river communities that use them.”

NGREEC hosts a monthly open house series, Neighbor Nights, at their Confluence Field Station, 1 Confluence Way in East Alton. These nights take place on the first Tuesday of every month and are an opportunity for the public to tour the LEED-certified building and green roof and hear about a different organization’s project. More information is available on the website.

TNI says it’s honored to host this speaker. For more information on this or other upcoming events at The Nature Institute, visit the website.

