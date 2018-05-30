Godfrey to celebrate independence at Family Fun Fest

GODFREY | The Independence Day celebration will blast off at the village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department’s Fourth of July Family Fun Fest at Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The event will kick off with a patriotic bike-decorating contest for children ages 5-11. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged following a short bike parade around the park. Entry forms are available at the parks office, 6810 Godfrey Road, or online. Participants must be preregistered by Friday, June 29, to participate in the contest.

The Parks Department is looking for high school age and older volunteers to assist with activities during the festival. There are also vendor spots available. Volunteers and vendors should contact the parks office at (618) 466-1483 as soon as possible to register to participate in this great, family fun event.

Additional event information may be found on the village’s website or Facebook.

