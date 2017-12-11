Granite City police to host first Shop with a Cop

The Granite City Police Department will host its first Shop with a Cop on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Ten children have been selected and will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Granite City Township building at 2060 Delmar Ave. for a lights-and-siren escort to the Granite City Walmart. Once there, they will have their choice of a new bicycle or a new Razor scooter, which were donated by an anonymous local business. They will spend the next hour one on one with a police officer shopping for winter clothing, necessities, and toys. Once all the children are done shopping, the officers will return with them to have pizza and refreshments.

Parents will return to get their children at noon.

“We have several officers who are volunteering their off-duty time to participate in this event and we are hoping to make a positive impact in our community,” a Granite City Police Department press release states.