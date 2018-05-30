Historic road to host 100-mile celebration

Route 66 enthusiasts and car club members will be motoring on the Illinois Route 66 Blue Carpet Corridor Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, to celebrate the famous Main Street of America on the Blue Carpet Corridor Coalition’s fourth annual festival weekend.

From Auburn south to Collinsville on several historic alignments of Route 66, 14 communities will be highlighting the Miners, Mobsters, and Mother Road history of this section of Route 66 with car shows, festivals, vendors, museum and attraction open hours, historic tours, children’s activities, food, photo ops, a car cruise, trolley tours, live podcasts, artists, an author fair, souvenirs, photo ops, and the Route 66 Royalty Car Cruise.

Visitors may start their tour at Auburn on the north end of the corridor or at Collinsville on the south, or in any town they choose. Communities participating this year are Auburn, Virden, Girard, Carlinville, Gillespie, Staunton, DeCamp Station, Hamel, Edwardsville, Litchfield, Mount Olive, Glen Carbon, Troy, and Collinsville.

Souvenir Blue Carpet Corridor 2018 passports will be available for free in all the participating communities, and visitors can get a one-of-a-kind stamp in each town. The complete Schedule of Passport Stops and Activities is available to view or download online.

Passport Stop open hours will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Most events and attractions will also follow that schedule, and some events, such as the Edwardsville and Staunton Route 66 festivals, will also feature evening hours with live music, food, and beverages. Many Passport Stops will offer souvenirs, vendors, local information and tours, food, and live music.

Car clubs also have the option of beginning at either end of the corridor. Car club members take photos of their cars at the passport stops to document their club’s total number of Passport Stop check-ins. The club with the most check-ins takes home the Route 66 Royalty traveling trophy for the next year. Complete car cruise rules are listed at the Blue Carpet Corridor website.

For more information, visit the website, email il66bcc@gmail.com, or call (618) 307-5049.

Schedule of activities

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter