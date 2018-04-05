Horseradish extravaganza moves uptown

The International Horseradish Festival has moved to uptown Collinsville on Main Street and will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 1, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2.

There will be an after-party at bars in uptown Collinsville starting at 10 p.m.

The festival will feature two stages with live entertainment throughout the entire festival. The event also will include demonstrations, kid-friendly entertainment, carnival games exotic petting zoo, an appearance by a Clydesdale (weather permitting), the Little Miss Horseradish Pageant, washers, bags, root games, a bloody Mary contest, a wine and bloody Mary garden with craft beers, domestic beverages, food featuring horseradish, and a craft village

Check the website for updates.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter