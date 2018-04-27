House tours to generate donations for Edwardsville Neighbors

EDWARDSVILLE | Local Re/Max Alliance real estate broker Tara Riggs and custom home builder Spencer Homes invite the public to check out Edwardsville’s new maintenance-free residential development, @Cloverdale.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, guests can tour one of the new construction homes at 1873 Cloverdale Drive.

Riggs and Spencer Homes will donate $10 per attendee who tours the open house, up to $1,000, to Edwardsville Neighbors. The nonprofit organization works to provide temporary assistance to Edwardsville School District families facing medical or emergency hardships.

Riggs will also offer guests visiting the craftsman-style home a chance to win Cardinals tickets. Food and refreshments will be provided, compliments of BOS Glen Carbon Banking Center.

“We are inviting the public to tour the home, check out the area and truly get a feel for this type of simplified living,” Riggs said. “The @Cloverdale subdivision really allows homeowners the opportunity to fully experience all Edwardsville has to offer, thanks to its central location and proximity to the expansive bike trails.”

The @Cloverdale development provides a selection of custom homes, ranging in size from 1,500 to 2,400 above ground square feet and starting in the 280s. The maintenance-free homes include snow removal, lawn service and landscaping maintenance. Homeowners will have more time to take advantage of the shared green space, nearby bike trails, popular shops, restaurants and other modern amenities within walking and biking distance.

There are still several premium lots available for purchase in the development. Homes that offer maintenance-free living have become an increasingly popular choice among all age groups. Spencer Homes also is building a similar residential development in O’Fallon, Ill.

For updates regarding this event, visit the Facebook event page.

