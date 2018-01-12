IndyCar champ to greet fans at auto show

Verizon IndyCar Series champion and inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 winner Josef Newgarden will greet fans and sign autographs in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth at the St. Louis Auto Show at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Newgarden, who won four INDYCAR races in 2017 en route to the championship, will greet fans and sign autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Josef also will give away a new vehicle on the evening of Friday, Jan 26 — live on FOX2 KTVI-TV — at the Spirit of St. Louis charity drawing courtesy of the Bommarito Automotive Group. For a donation of $10, fans can participate in the “Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car” drawing to win a new car, truck or SUV. Proceeds will benefit Backstoppers, Variety and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Gateway Motorsports Park’s sizeable display, located inside the stadium area, will include a Verizon IndyCar Series show car, vintage Indianapolis 500 race cars and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racer.

The Gateway Kartplex will bring its full-on racing karts to the dome and show attendees will have the opportunity to race on the challenging, high-speed indoor road course.

Kartplex hours of operation and pricing at the St. Louis Auto Show:

Thursday — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robert Hight, the reigning NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car world champion, will sign autographs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in the AAA Missouri booth adjacent to the GMP display.

The auto show, fueled by Phillips 66, runs from Jan. 25-28 and features more than 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and luxury vehicles from more than 25 manufacturers.

For more information about Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit gatewaymsp.com.

