Kindermusik enrolling for ages 2-5

GODFREY — Kindermusik evening classes are now open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Feb. 2.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

Four-week sessions are from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The first session begins Wednesday, Feb. 2, and continues through Feb. 28. Session two will be March 7-28, and a third session runs April 4-25.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a fee of $12, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high-quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with pre-kindergarten national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit lc.edu/music for more information.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter