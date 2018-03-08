Kindermusik enrolling for April session

GODFREY — Kindermusik Move and Groove (Level 4) evening classes are enrolling children ages 2-5 for the April session.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, beginning April 4 and running through April 25.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art at-home materials for a fee of $12, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high-quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with Pre-K national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit the website for more information.

