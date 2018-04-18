Metro East Walmart stores to host Wellness Day

Metro East Walmart stores will host the second Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday.

This free health screening event provides residents with an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than two million free screenings to people across the country, helping many customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single-day health fair event.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter