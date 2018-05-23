Mustangs to roam Route 66

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Ford Mustang Bullitt Replica GT Fastback 1968

Ford Motor Co., Team Mustang, Ford Performance and the HoonDog Performance Group invite Ford owners to join the 2018 HoonDog Legend Lives Route 66 Tour along historic Route 66.

Ford and HoonDog Performance Group have teamed up for this event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mustang Bullitt. What better way to celebrate this legendary Mustang than by joining a Bullitt stampede along with all other Mustangs and collectible Fords while driving the entire length of Route 66 from Chicago to LA?

In addition to the more than 60 HoonDog participants already signed to take on this cross-country drive, Ford will supply two brand-new 2019 Mustang Bullitt prototypes to be included in the road tour. These 2019 Bullitt pre-production units will be displayed at all of the tour’s stops for attendees to check out, among all the other Blue Oval rides.

The HoonDog Legend Lives Route 66 Tour will take place between May 25 and June 3. The tour will feature seven interesting stops along Route 66 as well as a whole host of historic landmarks. HPG will host car Show ‘n’ Shines during their Meet-&-Greet cookouts in St. James, Mo, Yukon, Okla., and Tucumcari, N.M., as well as mini car shows at Ford dealers in Winslow, Ariz., and Laughlin, N.V. This unforgettable journey along Route 66 through eight states is your chance to take an once-in-a-lifetime road trip back in history on America’s Mother Road. The event starts in Chicago and ends at the Santa Monica Pier in California. The tour culminates in Chino Hills, Calif., for the Friends of Steve McQueen Reception Dinner on Friday, June 1, and the Car Show on June 2 at Boys Republic, Steve McQueen’s childhood boarding school.

“We would like to extend an invitation to any and all Ford owners and fans to join the tour, or join in during any part of the Bullitt caravan, or simply stop in at any one of the seven Show ‘n’ Shines along the journey,” a press release states. “If you are interested in driving the route in your favorite Mustang, registration is $50 and includes a t-shirt, dash plaque, registration pack with a Route 66 Tour Guide and a goody bag.”

For more information or to register your spot, visit the website. More information is available online.

