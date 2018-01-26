Nature center offers Discovery Days

EDWARDSVILLE — Discover nature in 2018 with Discovery Days from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of every month from January to October.

Discovery Day is a family-friendly, free monthly event where young explorers, ages 5-12, learn about a nature topic though creative and experiential learning. Children and guardians are invited go on a self-guided nature scavenger hunt or simply enjoy the trails. Indoor activities include stations dedicated to creative activities, like coloring or science-crafts, and experiential activities, like microscopes, demonstrations, games, models, and more.

No registration is required unless you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer or are bringing a large group. The center is always looking for retired teachers, stay-at-home parents, future teachers, and subject experts to help bring this exceptional experience to life. This year, volunteer sign-up will be available in advance for the whole programming season through signupgenius.

This month’s topic will be Busy Winter Birds. We will be exploring bird feeding, watching, habitat, and more. Topics, volunteer sign-up, and more is available online.

For information, contact Watershed Nature Center at (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org.

