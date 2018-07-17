New sign to mark site of historic Acme School

× Expand Students stand in front of Acme School in October 1933.

The Glen Carbon Historic and Museum Commission will have a dedication of a new sign at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the former site of Acme School.

The previous sign has been replaced with updated information, photos, and student names. There will be a brief ceremony, including the recognition of former students. The Acme School Pocket Park is at Glen Crossing Road and Bollinger Street, east of Illinois 159.

Acme School was in use from 1910 to 1955. It was a modern architecture for schoolhouses and got its name from students.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter