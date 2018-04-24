Off to the races

EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Children’s Museum will host its sixth annual A Night at the Races fundraising event on Saturday, May 5, at Fox Creek Golf Course. The event raises money to support operating costs for the Edwardsville Children’s Museum and its newest planned addition, the Discovery Garden.

Museum Executive Director Lindley White said this year’s event will feature a new venue, new food and new entertainment. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and guests will be able to watch the Kentucky Derby live while enjoying food and drinks.

“A Night at the Races continues to be our primary fundraising event for the year, and there are so many new and exciting projects happening at the Edwardsville Children’s Museum right now,” White said. “Our Discovery Garden, which will be an outdoor classroom and play area, is projected to break ground later this year. We’re also working to offer even more field trips and educational opportunities for local children. We hope that everyone who loves the Edwardsville Children’s Museum and the programming we offer will come to A Night at the Races and show their support.”

People can purchase tickets by going to the museum’s website or calling (618) 692-2094. Tickets are $75 per person and include food, beer, and wine. A premium ticket, which includes access to the bourbon bar, is $100. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter