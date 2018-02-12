Pie auction and luncheon to benefit Encounter Youth Choir

× Expand A ministry of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Encounter will perform “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Bradley Knight in more than a dozen Riverbend shows this spring and summer.

ALTON — Treat your taste buds and support a local ministry celebrating its 46th season in 2018.

A Luncheon and Pie Auction will support the Encounter Youth Choir from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. Reservations are not needed and the event is open to all.

A lunch of spaghetti, salad, French bread, tea, coffee, and lemonade will be served throughout the event, and desserts will be sold by the slice. The live pie auction begins at noon, featuring donated pies and desserts from local businesses, members of the church, and parents of Encounter students. A donation of $8 for the lunch is suggested and carry-outs are available.

Encounter is an ecumenical ministry of the Main Street UMC and is made up of approximately 90 high school students from seven schools and home schools more than 30 local churches. This season, Encounter will present the musical “All That is Within Me” by Travis Cottrell in performances starting Easter Sunday through early August. The opening performances will be at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 1, at Main Street UMC on Easter. Encounter will also perform this spring and summer at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Collinsville, and Highland.

For the full season schedule, go to encounteryouthchoir.org. For details on the Luncheon and Pie Auction, call the Main Street UMC office at (618) 462-2495, and follow the event page and Encounter on Facebook.

