Planning under way for fourth annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival

ALTON | The Drug Free Alton Coalition, Rock Spring 2020 Committee, and the Greater Alton faith community announce plans are under way for the fourth annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Rock Spring Park Upper Athletic Field.

“We are very interested in expanding our food offerings to go along with our expanded entertainment lineup,” Music Festival Vendor Chairman Terry Steward said. “While we are hopeful to provide our area nonprofits with a great opportunity to raise money for their causes, we also want to ensure that we have the best festival food in the Riverbend area, and are encouraging ‘seasoned vendors’ to join our mix.”

Prospective vendors can visit the website to get an application, call Steward at (618) 567-7012 or e-mail tutuangel@charter.net to obtain more information about the registration process.

All food vendors will be required to provide a certificate of insurance naming the Pietown Gospel Music Festival as an additional insured, and will be required to be inspected by the Madison County Health Department. Health department questions can be directed to Kim Semanisin at (618) 296-6079.

“The Pietown Gospel Music Festival has received high marks from attendees for not only feeding the soul, but feeding tummies as well,” Event Chairman Greg Gelzinnis said. “Main Street Men’s BBQ porksteaks, Team Honduras’ grilled corn on the cob and watermelon by the slice, along with Heaven Scent Popcorn and Ben Golly’s Tropical Sno were all great crowd favorites last year, and they welcome others to come join their sacred smorgasbord.”

Vendor fees are $25 for one day, $35 for two days, and electricity is available on site for $20 per 20-amp circuit. Vendors are encouraged to participate both days.

“We will strive to the best of our ability to limit ‘like products’ so that all vendors are put in a position to make the most money possible,” Steward said.

“In addition to good food, quality festivals also need strong corporate sponsor support,” Gelzinnis said. “This is a wonderful family-oriented event. We would welcome any business that shares our vision of bringing the community together in a positive environment to join our family of sponsors.”

Any local business that would like to support the festival financially can contact Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291 or get sponsorship materials at the website.

