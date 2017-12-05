Porksteaktacular 2 to help Salvation Army campaign

The Salvation Army’s second annual Porksteaktacular is set for Dec. 14-15, this year with a familiar face or two.

“Last year’s event was such a success (and a lot of fun) that we just had to create a Porksteaktacular 2,” Alton Corp Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “It is not just a sequel, but we have really raised the bar (BQ) by adding celebrity chefs this year.”

Cooks this year include Alton Mayor Brant Walker, John Barnerd, Alton Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott, Monica Bristow, and the Alton Renegades Football Family. Patrons also will have the opportunity to meet two St. Louis Cardinals alumni — John Costello and Glenn Brummer.

Costello played for the Cardinals from 1988-1990 and was a right-handed relief pitcher. Brummer was a catcher and member of the 1982 Cardinals World Series team that defeated the Milwaukee Brewers. Costello will be present from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, and Brummer will be present from 5-6 p.m. Friday.

“Having this grill has really helped us keep Main Street involved in the community and it is what we built it for,” Main Street Men President Terry Stewart said. “Being able to help the Salvation Army meet their goal and light their star most certainly will warm our hearts; they do such good work and help so many people throughout the year.”

Porksteaktacular 2 will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days at the Alton Corps, 525 Alby St., and will include a one-pound pork steak, bag of chips and a drink for $8. Free delivery in the Greater Alton area will be provided for orders of 10 or more by calling (618) 550-9291.

All proceeds will be added to the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign, which will conclude at 8 p.m. Dec. 23. To volunteer and for more information, visit http://bttr.im/iw8tw.

