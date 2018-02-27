Restoring the prairie, one burn at a time

× Expand U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo via Wikimedia Commons Refuge staff conduct a prescribed burn at Sayville National Wildlife Refuge on New York’s Long Island.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Watershed Nature Center will conduct a prescribed prairie burn March 2, weather permitting.

Prescribed burns are led by certified experts. The nature center is partnering with the restoration ecology program at Lewis and Clark Community College. The burn will be led by Scott Moss, professor of restoration ecology, and Tom Doyle, Watershed’s restoration director.

According to the center, the burn represents an investment in local ecology, with the potential for increases in biodiversity and habitat quality.

The center will have a photographer and videographer on site to capture the event and will restrict access to trails for safety. For those interested in observing, access to the park will be limited to the Welcome Center. The burn will take place in the afternoon with a few rain dates for inclement weather.

The next Restoration Day will be March 10.

For information, call the center at (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events, visit watershednaturecenter.org.

