Pro wrestlers prep for rematch

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present an all-ages live professional wrestling event Saturday, Jan. 20, at Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis.

The event is sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 years old are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

This event will feature a heavyweight championship match as “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze defends against former tag team champion “The Valedictorian” Keon Option. There also will be two qualifying matches for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship six-man scramble match. In one qualifier, you will see the returning Mike Outlaw taking on newcomer Hollis Giroux. In the other, a rivalry will be renewed as former heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons takes on “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. You will such wrestlers as tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” C.J. Shine, Jackal, Frodo the Ghost, Keon Option, Edvin Kudic, Ricky Rodriguez, Jon Webb, and more.

dynamoprowrestling.com

