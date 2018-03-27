Public invited to fundraiser for The Gardens at SIUE

× Expand Four SIUE Department of applied communication studies undergraduates pursuing their senior assignment project in public relations helped coordinate Grow the Gardens. The students are (from left) Matthew Zahn of Belleville, Alyssa Almasalmeh of Creve Coeur, Mo., Luke Jansen of Effingham, and Ethan Massey of Marine.

EDWARDSVILLE | The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville invites the public to Grow the Gardens from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St.

The fundraiser promises an evening of networking, food, and entertainment from The Dueling Pianos, featuring Mike Sonderegger and Cam Brown. Attendees will enjoy heavy appetizers from Wang Gang, and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a 2018 Friends of The Gardens membership.

“The Gardens at SIUE are a beautiful treasure of the campus and the Edwardsville community,” said Master Gardener Marian Smithson, chair of The Gardens at SIUE Advisory Board. “Funds raised at this event will support the vitality of this natural gem, as The Gardens relies on private funding. It provides a rare opportunity for donors to support education, the environment, the community, and the future.”

A team of four SIUE applied communication studies undergraduates pursuing their senior assignment project in public relations helped coordinate the event. The students are Alyssa Almasalmeh of Creve Coeur, Mo., Luke Jansen of Effingham, Ethan Massey of Marine, and Matthew Zahn of Belleville. The team is coordinated by Sorin Nastasia, associate professor in the Department of Applied Communication Studies, who teaches the public relations senior assignment course.

“When presented the opportunity to work with Marian and The Gardens at SIUE, we saw a chance to make a marked difference in the community before we graduate in May,” Almasalmeh said. “Our primary goals include creating a lasting support system for The Gardens, raising funds to help make necessary improvements and repairs, raising awareness of The Gardens’ current status and needs, and sharing future plans.”

Promotion of this faculty-guided student effort was also supported by an SIUE Meridian Society Award.

“The awareness campaigns that student teams organize for community clients such as The Gardens at SIUE constitute a high-impact community engagement practice and contribute to the growth of our region,” Nastasia said. “Through their senior assignment projects, students gain valuable experience that is the last step in their preparation for the profession, while the community clients increase their organizational capacity.”

“Community collaboration is crucial for this living laboratory and gorgeous venue to flourish,” Zahn added. “Donations, grant funding, and volunteer efforts will keep The Gardens growing and thriving in the future. We hope the community will join us for this exciting event to show their support and appreciation for The Gardens at SIUE.”

