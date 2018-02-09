Rehabilitated eagle to be released at wildlife refuge

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels is partnering with TreeHouse Wildlife Center in the release of a rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle during its Family Eagle Watching Day at the refuge headquarters at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Attendees also will see a live eagle during a presentation by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, learn about eagles, and have the opportunity to watch for eagles independently or with refuge rangers.

Activities include:

Noon to 4 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagles and will feature children’s crafts and activities. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display.

Noon 4 p.m. Gilbert Lake Division of Two Rivers NWR will be open for self-guided auto-tour.

12:15, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. The refuge manager will lead auto tours, allowing participants to watch for eagles and other wildlife (weather-dependent); call to register in advance.

1 p.m. A live eagle will be presented during an education program by TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

The bald eagle photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Feb. 9-16.

For more information, call (618) 883-2524 or email tworivers@fws.gov.

