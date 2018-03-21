Renowned Native American photographer visits Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Native American Studies program, the University Museum, and the Edwardsville Arts Center welcome internationally renowned Urban Iroquois photographer Jeff Thomas to Edwardsville for a series of events, including an exhibit entitled Birdman Rising: Conversations beyond Colonialism.

A showing of the documentary “Shooting Indians: A Journey with Jeffrey Thomas” (1997) will screen at 6 p.m. tonight (March 21) in SIUE’s Peck Hall, room 2304. Thomas will give a lecture, A Necessary Fiction: An Urban Indian in the Archives, from 7-8:45 p.m. after the film.

An opening reception for Birdman Rising is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the arts center, with Thomas in attendance. The show runs through April 20. It is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will feature photographs Thomas took during his last visit to the area, including photographs of Native American artifacts from the University Museum collections and landscapes at local native sites such as Cahokia Mounds. It is curated by Thomas and Cory Willmott, associate professor in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences Department of Anthropology.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this opportunity to collaborate with Jeff Thomas,” Willmott said. “As an urban Indian today, he identifies strongly with the urban nature of Mississippian society. The exhibit represents one step in Mr. Thomas’ journey to find the Mississippian Birdman and bring the significance of this indigenous icon to the public.

“Here in the shadow of Cahokia Mounds, the center of the Mississippian urban complex and trade network, Mr. Thomas brings fresh and different vision to precolonial North America. The dual voices in this exhibit, the indigenous artist and the anthropologist, raise questions and open up space for viewers to explore their own ideas.”

“As SIUE is located adjacent to one of the largest sites of ancient mound culture, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a native artist who is engaged with our collection,” University Museum Collections Manager Erin Vigneau-Dimick said.

“The exhibit juxtaposes the contemporary and prehistoric local environments, and the peoples who interacted with them,” she said. “It looks into and beyond colonialism to the pre-colonial glory of the Mississippians in order to create a dialogue about living in a world beyond colonialism through Thomas’ focus on portraiture in Amerindian stone carvings, colonial photography, and his own original photographic works.”

Thomas’ visit is exemplary of the strong collaborations forged between SIUE’s University Museum and the arts center. While here, Thomas will meet with Edwardsville High School students to discuss his work.

Additionally, he will meet with SIUE students in the museum studies and Native American studies programs, providing an invaluable opportunity for students to gain first-hand experience with indigenous art and curation practice.

The production of the exhibit and associated series of events is supported by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Targeted Funding Initiative.

