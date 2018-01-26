Residents invited to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count

× Expand cardinal

EDWARDSVILLE — The annual Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 16-19 is an opportunity to enjoy nature and be a citizen-scientist.

The study helps scientists better define bird ranges, populations, migration pathways and habitat needs.

Wild Birds Unlimited is the major sponsor of this joint project between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Bird Studies Canada and the National Audubon Society. Individuals, families, schools and organizations are encouraged to count birds at bird feeders and in back yards, local parks or other locations. Those tallies are reported online through the BirdSource website.

The website is a revolutionary partnership between citizens and scientists. It gives participants almost instantaneous feedback through graphics, animated maps and other regularly updated information.

The event is a fun and educational way to get children excited about birds and nature. Children are encouraged to participate in the count. To learn more and get additional children’s activities, visit the website. Additional activities can be found on the Wild Birds Unlimited Pathways to Nature for Kids website.

For more information, call or stop by Wild Birds Unlimited, 2216 Troy Road in Edwardsville or call (618) 307-9604.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Edwardsville is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores, with more than 275 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird-feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. For more information, visit the website.