River advocate to speak at Sierra Club event

The Sierra Club Speakers Series from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, will feature Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

The organization aims to build the capacity of mayors and members to undertake local initiatives to attract green jobs, move to sustainable economies and achieve environmental protection goals. This work helps protect and restore the river as a natural system that can support human culture and economies, as well as wildlife. The organization is a local government-led effort empowering 10 states and more than 100 cities that border the Mississippi River to act for its continued prosperity, sustainability, and economic growth. Goals encompass developing financing for infrastructure projects, partnerships for river projects, global outreach with the United Nations, and agreements with the barge industry to collect water quality data and river monitoring.

Guests can arrive early at 6 p.m. for dinner and to meet the speaker at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

For information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

