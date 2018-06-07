Robert ready to rock again

ALTON | The Upper Alton Association and Scott Credit Union announced the ninth annual Rockin’ with Robert summer concert series from 7-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday in June, July and August.

The public is invited to enjoy these free family-friendly events at the Robert Wadlow Statue on the SIUE Dental School Campus, 2800 College Ave. in Alton.

The organization is excited to present Ralph Butler and GiGi Darr on June 19. They will be performing bluesy, jazzy, and soulful songs. The next concerts will be July 17 and Aug. 21.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A 50-50 drawing will offset the event’s expenses, along with gift baskets. Sponsorships are available; call (618) 466-0100 for details. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements for Upper Alton area residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on light poles for all federal holidays, maintenance of hanging flower baskets during the summer months, coordination of the Souper Saturday dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, and supports the City-Wide Litter Clean Up. New volunteers are welcome, and membership is open to anyone. Dues are $75 for businesses and only $15 for residents. Meetings are at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers.

For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

