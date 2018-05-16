Schon Park groundbreaking ceremony set for May 25

GLEN CARBON | Village officials including Mayor Rob Jackstadt, Edwardsville Junior Service Club members and the Edwardsville Community Foundation, with other stakeholders, will break ground on the Ray M. Schon Park across from Glen Carbon Village Hall, 156 Glen Carbon Road, at noon Friday, May 25. Keller Construction of Edwardsville was chosen as the contractor for the development’s second phase.

The park is slated for major enhancements, with a local campaign as the driving force behind the improvements. The village of Glen Carbon announced its vision to develop the park, creating the Make Schon Park Shine Campaign to provide funding for the increased recreational opportunities in the Glen Carbon community and beyond. This centrally located park has plans for ball fields, racket play courts, playground facilities, concessions, restrooms and more. The park is conveniently interconnected to miles of fitness trails accessible by bike, foot or vehicle.

Jackstadt encourages all residents to attend the ceremony and help Make Schon Park Shine. Jackstadt said work for Phase II will begin in June and should be completed by September. Concrete paths, a parking lot, underground utilities, playground installation and the construction of a rest room facility is included in Phase II.

The Make Schon Park Shine Campaign is offering local businesses and residents opportunities to donate to the campaign. Sponsorship and naming rights are also available. Donations may also be made through the Edwardsville Community Foundation and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more, the campaign has a website, is on Facebook and marketing materials are also available offering information about the initiative.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter