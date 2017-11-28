Scouts can learn about bald eagles Jan. 20

The National Great Rivers Museum invites Cub Scouts to experience bald eagles from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20.

Scouts will explore the behavior and habits of these famous creatures by meeting with a live eagle from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. They will explore the eagle’s journey back from the brink of extinction. Then they will tour the Melvin Price Locks and Dam and look for wild eagles. After exploring their winter world, Scouts will warm up with hot cocoa.

A limited number of openings are available; reservations are available at (618) 462-6979. The cost is $5 per Scout. Family members are encouraged to attend. Siblings older than 5 are welcome to participate with $5 registration.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the need for preserving the world’s great rivers.

The museum is on River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at No. 2 Lock & Dam Way in East Alton, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks and Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam.

For information, visit mtrf.org or facebook.com/GreatRivers.

