The Nature Institute to host free pruning demonstration

GODFREY — The Nature Institute will present a free pruning demonstration at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

Ken Wheat, veteran volunteer for The Gardens of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will dive into three areas: the purpose of pruning, basic tools and how to use them, and basic steps in pruning.

“I want guests to take away the two main aspects to pruning: the science used to help keep a plant healthy, and the art of improving a plant’s structure and appeal without it appearing that someone has even pruned that plant,” Wheat said.

Wheat originally became drawn to the beauty and structure of trees and shrubs in grade school. Eventually attending classes on plant physiology, plant organ function, and pruning techniques along with many years of hands-on experience with experts in the field have heightened that appeal. He is looking to help individuals where it is needed.

Wheat said if you are unsure about what to prune, wait and think it over.

“It’s certainly hard to tie it back on if you mistakenly prune in haste,” he joked.

The Art of Tree Pruning is the next installment of the institute’s environmental adult speaker series, an event on the last Monday of the month through April at TNI’s historic Talahi Lodge. In March, the organization is planned to host Michelle Berg Vogel, McCully Heritage Project, to discuss Woodland Wildflowers.

TNI is also in the search for dedication volunteers with a “green thumb” to assist with its greenhouse. Lend a helping hand to assist in bringing native plants to the Riverbend, share in the native initiative, and back Mother Nature’s pollinator friends by volunteering at TNI’s Greenhouse.

A volunteer orientation for the Greenhouse Gang will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Those unable to attend can fill out the volunteer form online.

